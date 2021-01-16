TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew discuss three elements from North Carolina’s 82-75 loss at Florida State on Saturday afternoon from the Tucker Center.

The Tar Heels hit a season-high 10 3-pointers but were also outrebounded and scored only 22 points in the paint. The game also marked the season debut of redshirt freshman guard Anthony Harris, who hadn’t played in more than a year.

UNC dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Seminoles improved to 7-2 and 3-1.