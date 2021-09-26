THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key takeaways from North Carolina’s 45-22 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Tar Heels allowed eight sacks while rushing for only 63 yards, and in the second half, the Yellow Jackets gobbled up 313 yards and scored on their last five possessions in pulling away for the lopsided victory.

UNC dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, while Tech improved to 2-2 and 1-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



