BLOOMINGTON, IN – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 77-65 loss at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night from Assembly Hall.

The Tar Heels struggled all night offensively, shooting 33.9 percent, making just 5-for-18 from beyond the arc. UNC allowed the Hoosiers 50 points in the paint and 17 points off turnovers.

Pete Nance led UNC with 15 points, followed by Caleb Love with 13, 11 of which came in the final 11 minutes, Armando Bacot added 12, and RJ Davis finished with 11.

The No. 18 Tar Heels dropped to 5-3 on the season, while the Hoosiers improved to 7-0.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

