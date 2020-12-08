TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 93-80 loss at No. 3 Iowa on Tuesday night in the AC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

AJ, who was on site at the game, saw Iowa open up with a 25-9 lead and later use a 14-0 run to gain separation late to earn the win. UNC was led by Garrison Brooks’ 17 points. Day’Ron Sharpe added 13, RJ Davis 12, Caleb Love 11 and Andrew Platek had 10.

The No. 16 Tar Heels fell to 3-2 while the Hawkeyes improved to 4-0.