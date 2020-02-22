LOUISVILLE, KY – THI publisher Andrew Jones discusses North Carolina’s 72-55 loss at No. 11 Louisville on Saturday afternoon from the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels allowed a 22-2 run that spanned both halves, shot 39.6 percent and were outrebounded by nine in the contest. They also played without starting forward Garrison Brooks and reserve forward Justin Pierce, starting their ninth different lineup of the season, a record under Roy Williams.

In dropping its seventh consecutive game, UNC is now 10-17 overall and 3-13 in the ACC while Louisville improved to 22-5 and 14-3.