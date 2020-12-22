TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At NC State

RALEIGH, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements from North Carolina’s 79-76 loss at NC State on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels fell behind by 17 points in the first half before nearly catching the Wolfpack at 63-63 with 8:38 remaining, but State then used a run to push the lead back up to 11 and held off another late Carolina charge.

UNC dropped to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC while the Wolfpack improved to 5-1 and 1-0.