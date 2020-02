SOUTH BEND, IN – THI publisher Andrew Jones discusses 3 Things from North Carolina’s 77-76 loss to Notre Dame on Monday night from the Joyce Center.

The Tar Heels led 62-47 with 9:09 left to play, but the Fighting Irish closed on a 30-14 run, winning it on a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining.

UNC has now dropped six consecutive games and is 10-16 overall, including 3-12 in the ACC.