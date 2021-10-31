THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few elements from North Carolina’s 44-34 loss to No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 564 total yards, including 341 passing by Sam Howell and another 101 rushing by its quarterback. But the defense allowed 523 total yards, 153 above the Fighting Irish’s season average, which includes 293 rushing yards, which is 186 yards above the Irish’s average.

UNC dropped to 4-4 on the season while Notre Dame improved to 7-1.

