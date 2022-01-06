 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Notre Dame
basketball

THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Notre Dame

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

SOUTH BEND, IN – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements of North Carolina’s 78-73 loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday night at Joyce Center.

Jacob & AJ dive into the Tar Heels’ poor defensive performance, not meeting Hubert Davos’ 30-day challenge, what Davis and some players said afterward that was very interesting, and more.

UNC dropped to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish improved to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in league play.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

