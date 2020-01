PITTSBURGH – THI publisher Andrew Jones discusses three things from the Petersen Events Center following North Carolina’s 66-52 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels trailed 43-23 at the half after Pitt turned 11 UNC turnovers into 18 points. UNC cut the margin to 10 points with two minutes remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-9 overall and 1-5 in the ACC while the Panthers improved to 12-6 and 3-3.