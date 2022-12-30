**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

PITTSBURGH – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss key elements from North Carolina’s 76-74 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels led by nine points with 11:55 remaining, but the Panthers erupted for a 30-14 run and held off the Heels.

Jacob & AJ discuss the run, Carolina’s poor offensive execution down the stretch, poor defense down the stretch, and what Armando Bacot said after the game about the team and how bad this loss is.

UNC dropped to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, while Pitt improved to 10-4 and 3-0.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************



