TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Virginia

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones take a look at three key elements of North Carolina’s 60-48 loss to Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Jacob and AJ hit on how UVA’s bigs were effective using their strengths and how UNC’s were not, a few bright spots for the Tar Heels, including the play of Walker Kessler, and Carolina’s stretch of four straight games at JPJ not reaching the 50-point mark.

UNC fell to 12-7 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, while the No. 9 Wahoos improved to 15-3 and 11-1.



