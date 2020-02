WINSTON-SALEM – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 74-57 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels dropped to 10-14 on the season, including 3-10 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons improved to 11-13 and 4-10.

UNC scored 57 points on 67 possessions for the night and converted just 1 of 16 shots from beyond the arc.