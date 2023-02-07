WINSTON-SALEM – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 92-85 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

But instead of their standard three things in which they hit on specific elements of the game, they go more into the many issues plaguing the Tar Heels, many of which they openly discussed after the game with the media. AJ spoke with four players about it, and here he goes in-depth on what was said and offers his take.

UNC dropped to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons improved to 16-9 and 8-5.

