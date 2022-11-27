THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 103-101 four-overtime loss to Alabama on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Caleb Love led UNC with a career-high 34 points while Armando Bacot added 20, and RJ Davis had 19. UNC converted only 10 of its last 32 shot attempts, was outrebounded by four, including on the offensive glass, and allowed the Crimson Tide to shoot 42.1 percent from the perimeter.

The Tar Heels have now dropped two consecutive games to fall to 5-2 on the season. Alabama improved to 6-1.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

