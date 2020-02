CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 71-70 loss to Boston College on Saturday night from the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels welcomed back Cole Anthony who scored 26 points, but overall UNC shot poorly and didn’t get needed stops late.

UNC dropped to 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the ACC while the Eagles improved to 11-11 and 5-6.