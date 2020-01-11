CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s historic 79-76 loss to Clemson in overtime on Saturday at the Smith Center.

UNC led by 10 points with 1:55 left in regulation but threw the ball away three times and Clemson hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The Tar Heels entered the game with a 59-0 record at home versus the Tigers, but now it stands at 59-1.

UNC dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the ACC while Clemson improved to 8-7 and 2-2.



