CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 30-27 double-overtime loss to NC State on Friday at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on the offensive struggles, the defense allowing a fourth-string QB to play out of character, and what this means.

UNC has now lost consecutive games and dropped to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. The Wolfpack is 8-4 and 4-4.

UNC will play Clemson next week in the ACC championship game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

