CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss elements from North Carolina’s 45-32 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ struggles stopping Notre Dame’s run game, their ineffectiveness trying to get a ground game going themselves, and what does this performance mean in the fourth game of the fourth season of Mack Brown Part II.

UNC allowed 567 total yards and 35 first downs, including two quarters in which the Fighting Irish registered 13 first downs each.

The Tar Heels dropped to 3-1 on the season while Notre Dame improved to 2-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.