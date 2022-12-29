SAN DIEGO – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night at Petco Park.

The Tar Heels led 24-14 with 9:13 remaining, but allowed the Ducks two touchdowns over the final 6:58 of the contest, including the game-winner with 19 seconds remaining.

Jacob & AJ discuss some of the things that went well for UNC, what didn't go so well, and what this means moving forward.

UNC finished the season losing its last four games and with a record of 9-5. Oregon finished 10-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

