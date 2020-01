CHAPEL HILL – THI staffer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 73-65 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels allowed the Panthers to close the game on a 41-22 run over the final 16:45, which included the Panthers hitting eight 3-pointers in the stretch.

The Tar Hels dropped to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the ACC and have now lost four of their last five games at home.