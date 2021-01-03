TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss To Texas A&M

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – THI staff writer and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 41-27 loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels led 27-20 in the fourth quarter before the Aggies exploded scoring the game’s final 21 points. A&M gained 204 of its 457 yards in the final period, as the Heels wore down.

Carolina managed just 90 rushing yards for the night but Sam Howell passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and is now tied with Darian Durant for UNC’s all-time lead with 68 for his career.

Carolina ends the season at 8-4 while the Aggies finish at 9-1.