CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost for the first time this season as Virginia outscored the Tar Heels by 14 points over the final 24 minutes of the contest in a 31-27 upset of the tenth-ranked Heels.

UNC took a 24-14 lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter, but was dominated the rest of the way.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss elements from Carolina’s loss to the Wahoos.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.