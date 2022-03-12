THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss To Virginia Tech

NEW YORK – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some important elements from North Carolina’s 72-59 loss to Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday night at Barclays Center.

The Tar Heels shot 36.7 percent from the floor, including 3-for-26 from three-point range, and allowed the Hokies to shoot 45 percent from beyond the arc.

UNC dropped to 24-9 overall and will await its destination and bracket for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced Sunday evening.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

