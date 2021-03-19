TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss To Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from North Carolina’s 85-62 loss to Wisconsin on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena.

UNC trailed 40-24 at halftime and by as many as 19 midway through the second half and by the final margin, which was Wisconsin’s largest lead of the night and came in the final minute.

The Tar Heels shot 38.5 percent from the floor, were outrebounded by the No. 241 rebounding team in the nation, allowed the Badgers the shoot 13-for-27 from three-point range, and the 85 points were Wisconsin’s second highest total of the season.

Not only did the Tar Heels lose in the opening round for the first time since 1999, but this was the first time a Roy Williams team has lost an opening game, ending his streak of 29 consecutive wins in opening games of the NCAA Tournament.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 15 points followed by Garrison Brooks and Caleb Love with 10 points each.

The No 8 seed in the South Region, UNC finished its season 18-11, while the No. 9 seed Badgers improved to 18-12



