THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Overtime Loss At Pitt

PITTSBURGH – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements from North Carolina’s 30-23 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday night at Heinz Field.

Jacob and AJ hit on how poorly the Tar Heels played in the first half and how Pitt should have put them away, but Carolina scrapped just enough to have a lifeline into the second half. They also discussed the dominant third and fourth quarters in which the defense played its best football of the season and offense ground out some scoring drives.

And, they discussed what this means and the resolve Carolina showed once again.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.