THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Overtime Win At Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss many elements from North Carolina’s 90-83 overtime victory over Louisville on Tuesday night inside angry, heated, frenzied, and loud KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels were outscored 44-0 in bench points, 13-0 in fast break points, sophomore guard Caleb Love was just 3-for-18 from the floor, and the Heels saw a 10-point lead in the second half quickly melt away, but they still managed to find a way to win.

Jacob & AJ talk about the physicality of the game, the emotion on the floor and in the stands, how Carolina got the win, and what this victory means.

UNC improved to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the ACC, while Louisville dropped to 11-11 and 5-7.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************