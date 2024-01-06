CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina picked up a big road win Saturday but outlasting No. 16 Clemson, 65-55, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The eighth-ranked Tar Heels held the Tigers to 1-for-18 from the perimeter, and outrebounded them by 11 in getting the with.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements to UNC’s win, plus they share their thoughts on what this means.

UNC improved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, and the Tigers dropped to 11-3 and 1-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.