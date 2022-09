BOONE, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andre Jones discuss several elements from North Carolina’s wild 63-61 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on another amazing performance by redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye, the young receivers stepping up, the Tar Heels’ defensive struggles, and what a win means, even one with as many question marks as this.

Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season, picking up its first win since a December 2020 victory at Miami.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

