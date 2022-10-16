DURHAM – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 38-35 victory over Duke on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Tar Heels scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left when Drake Maye found Antoine Green in the end zone for the game’s final points. The Heels then got an interception from Will Hardy with two seconds left to seal it.

Green had 112 yards receiving and Josh Downs had 126 for the Heels, and Maye was 28-for-28 with 380 yards, three TDs, and no interceptions. He did lose two fumbles, though.

UNC improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Duke dropped to 4-3 and 1-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************