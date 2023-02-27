TALLAHASSEE, FL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 77-66 victory at Florida State on Monday night at Tucker Center.

The Tar Heels hit 14 shots from 3-point range and had four players score 15 or more points, with Armando Bacot tallying just one point.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 19 points followed by Leaky Black with 18, Caleb Love 16, and Pete Nance with 15.

UNC improved to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC, while the Seminoles dropped to 9-21 and 7-12.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************