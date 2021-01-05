TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory At Miami

CORAL GABLES, FL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 67-65 victory over Miami on Tuesday night from Watsco Center.

The Tar Heels outscored the Hurricanes 17-6 over the final 7:35 of the game, limiting Miami to 1-for-10 from the floor in the stretch. Andrew Platek’s baseline drive and layup gave UNC the lead with three seconds left before Miami missed a long 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The Tar Heels were led by Leaky Black’s 16 points and nine rebounds while Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

UNC improved to 7-4 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC, Miami dropped to 4-5 and 0-4.