SYRACUSE, NY – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements to North Carolina’s 72-68 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night at JMA Wireless Dome.

The Tar Heels scored the final six points of the game to win after trailing briefly. Pete Nance led UNC with 21 points, Armando Bacot added 18, and Caleb Love had 15.

The Tar Heels improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the ACC, while the Orange dropped to 13-8 and 6-3.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

