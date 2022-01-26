THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Boston College

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements from North Carolina’s 58-47 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC shot just 29.1 percent from the floor, the lowest shooting percentage ever in a Carolina victory, and it held BC to 33.3 percent overall, including 1-for-16 from three-point range.

Jacob & AJ discuss UNC’s issues offensively, making some plays late on defense, fatigue and the bench not getting many minutes, what this win means, and a quick glance toward Saturday’s home game versus NC State.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.