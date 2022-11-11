CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from top-raked North Carolina’s 102-86 victory over College of Charleston on Friday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 at halftime and 68-67 with 12:00 left, but closed out the Cougars 35-20 the rest of the way.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s 28 points, 27 of which came in the second half. Caleb Love had 25 points, 17 of them came after halftime.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-0 while CofC dropped to 1-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

