THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Duke

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from North Carolina’s 38-7 win over Duke on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ defensive performance, the hot-and-cold offense, players having some pressure entering the game, and what this win means looking ahead.

UNC allowed five more sacks and had some issues in the run game again, but it also forced two turnovers and recorded five sacks in the victory.

UNC improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, while the Blue Devils dropped to 3-2 and 0-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

