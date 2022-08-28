CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss several noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 55-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ dive into the performance of Drake Maye in his first start at quarterback, the running of true freshman running back Omarion Hampton, the struggles by the Tar Heels on defense, plus more.

Both Maye and Hampton set some records in their efforts, as UNC opened the season with a victory.

UNC is 1-0 and heads to Appalachian State next week.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

