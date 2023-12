CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a 22-0 run in the second half to defeat Florida State, 78-70, on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis’ 27 points, Armando Bacot’s 80th double-double of his career, and improved to 7-1 on the season, including 1-0 in the ACC.

Here, THI staff writer Chelsea Sipple and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from UNC’s victory.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.