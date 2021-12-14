 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Furman
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements of North Carolina’s 74-61 victory over Furman on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on UNC’s dominance inside in scoring and on the backboards, including a 19-0 advantage in second-half points, along with Carolina’s defense in the second half, and how various part of the team are coming along in their five-game win streak.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-2 on the season while the Paladins dropped to 7-4.

Note: We will have a UCLA preview posted later this week.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

