CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 72-66 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

Caleb Love led UNC with 20 points while Pete Nance added 18. RJ Davis scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the top-ranked Tar Heels, who improved to 3-0.

Gardner-Webb dropped to 0-3.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************