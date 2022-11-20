CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from No. 1 North Carolina’s 80-64 victory over James Madison on Sunday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 19 points at halftime and fended off a JMU charge early in the second half.

RJ Davis led UNC with 21 points and five assists, and Armando Bacot added 19 points and a career-high 23 rebounds.

UNC improved to 4-0 on the season and will next face Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The Dukes fell to 4-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

