TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Kentucky

CLEVELAND, OH – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 75-63 victory over Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which is where AJ was covering the game.

The Tar Heels used a 12-1 run in the second half to take charge of the game and outscored the Wildcats 33-15 over the final 13 minutes of the game.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s 14 points, plus the Heels got 13 from freshman Kerwin Walton and 11 each from Garrison Brooks and Caleb Love.

UNC improved to 5-2 while UK dropped to 1-5 for the first time since the 1926-27 season.



