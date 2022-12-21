CHARLOTTE – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 80-76 victory over Michigan on Wednesday night at the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center.

Brandon and AJ hit on Armando Bacot’s big night battling Wolverines’ center Hunter Dickinson, a skirmish late in the first half that preceded the Tar Heels’ 19-6 run giving them the lead for good, how the Heels closed out this battle, and what it means.

UNC has now won four consecutive games and improved to 9-4, Michigan dropped to 7-4.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

