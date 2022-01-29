THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over NC State

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 100-80 victory over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were scorching hot from the field out of the gate and never let up shooting ??? percent for the game, including ??? from three-point range (??-??). Four Tar Heels scored in double figures, and they reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

UNC improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack dropped to 10-12 and 3-8.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

