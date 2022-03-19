THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over No. 1 Seed Baylor

FORT WORTH, TX – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the craziness that took place in North Carolina’s 93-86 overtime victory over defending national champion and East Region top seed Baylor on Saturday at Dickies Arena.

UNC led by 25 points with 10:08 left to play when Brady Manek was ejected for throwing an elbow, and the Tar Heels responded by melting down, blowing the lead as the game went into overtime.

But the Tar Heels stepped up on both ends of the floor, forcing Baylor to shoot 1-for-11 in the extra period while all five UNC players on the floor scored, including Dontrez Styles and Justin McKoy.

UNC improved to 26-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of the UCLA-St. Mary’s game Friday night in Philadelphia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

