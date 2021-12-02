THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over No. 24 Michigan

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 72-51 victory over No. 24 Michigan on Wednesday night at the Smith Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Jacob & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ defensive performance in limiting the Wolverines to 35.1 percent shooting on the night, a 43-18 run UNC used to pull away, and what this teams for Hubert Davis’ team moving forward.

Caleb Love led UNC with 22 points followed by Dawson Garcia with 14 and Armando Bacot, who had 11 points and 14 rebounds

Carolina improved to 5-2 while the Wolverines dropped to 4-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

