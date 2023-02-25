CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 71-63 victory over No. 6 Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AH hit on the performance by Pete Nance (22 points, four blocks), Carolina’s defensive effort in the second half, winning despite some wildly odd stat lines, and what this means.

UNC improved to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the ACC, while the Wahoos dropped to 21-6 and 13-5.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

