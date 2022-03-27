THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over St. Peter's

PHILADELPHIA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three (really more) noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 69-49 victory over St. Peter’s on Sunday in the East Regional championship at Wells Fargo Center.

The Tar Heels used a 15-2 run in the first half to take a 27-9 lead and never looked back. Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 22 rebounds and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional. Brady Manek scored 19 points and Caleb Love added 14.

UNC improved to 28-9 on the season and will meet Duke in the national semifinals next Saturday in New Orleans.

Carolina advanced to its NCAA-record 21st Final Four and also won its NCAA-record 130th NCAA Tournament game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

