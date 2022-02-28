THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from UNC’s 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Monday night at the Smith Center.

Actually, Jacob & AJ went into more than just three things, as there were so many storyline, but the main focus was Caleb Love coming up huge late in regulation and in overtime, the player of seniors Leaky Black and Brady Manek, notably Black’s defense on Buddy Boeheim, and what this means moving forward.

Love finished with 21 points, scoring 16 of Carolina’s last 27 points, Manek had 22, Black had eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and shut down Syracuse’s best player, and Armando Bacot also had a big night with 17 points and 18 rebounds. That was his 23rd double-double of the season, tying Brice Johnson (2015-16) for UNC’s single-season record.

UNC improved to 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC, while the Orange dropped to 15-14 and 9-10.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.