CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina cruised to a 103-67 victory over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center, winning its fifth consecutive game.

The No. 7 Tar Heels led 52-30 at halftime and by as many as 39 on the day.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from UNC’s performance, including what it means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.